Franklin Resources Inc. Has $36.02 Million Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,048 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 161,241 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.17% of NetApp worth $36,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 287.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 292 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $109.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $131.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.16.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.24% and a net margin of 17.77%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.010-2.110 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities set a $137.00 price objective on NetApp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $1,075,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 274,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,792,629.58. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,732. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,361. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

