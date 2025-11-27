Truepoint Inc. Acquires 1,717 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.4% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 45,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 84,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,020,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $319.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.93. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $328.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.84.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,725.80. This trade represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,072 shares of company stock valued at $58,074,027. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

