Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.15 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,025 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,360,274,000 after acquiring an additional 58,764,593 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $529,713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,254,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,797 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,665,910 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,170,000 after purchasing an additional 875,412 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 84.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,011 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $230,444,000 after buying an additional 707,615 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total value of $276,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,041.91. This represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 149,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,718,770.24. This trade represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,791 shares of company stock worth $27,781,124. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.1%

QCOM stock opened at $165.14 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $205.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $176.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 72.80%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

