William Blair Has Bearish Estimate for ANF FY2026 Earnings

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 25th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $9.83 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.84. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $10.62 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2026 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.66 EPS.

ANF has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of ANF stock opened at $95.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.44. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $164.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The apparel retailer reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.22. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.70 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 10.200-10.500 EPS.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $131,683.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,248. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 5,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $487,824.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,565 shares in the company, valued at $727,601.70. The trade was a 40.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,964 shares of company stock valued at $759,233. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth about $430,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 62.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

