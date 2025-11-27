Legal & General Group Plc Has $29.68 Million Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.21% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $29,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 362.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on BJ shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $90.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.68. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.68 and a fifty-two week high of $121.10.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.400 EPS. Analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total value of $629,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,073.62. This trade represents a 35.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,898 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total value of $1,605,629.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 296,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,620,096.85. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

