Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $13.47 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.5% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 181.3% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 90 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Mastercard by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 36,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,060,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Mastercard by 107.3% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Citigroup upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Compass Point set a $620.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $669.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $665.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $652.50.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459,294. This trade represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of MA stock opened at $545.56 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $560.52 and a 200-day moving average of $568.64. The firm has a market cap of $489.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

