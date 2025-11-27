GM Advisory Group LLC Has $2.41 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

GM Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,648,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,944,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,508 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,690,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,181,556,000 after buying an additional 514,445 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 17,829,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,677,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,064 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,819,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,214,285,000 after acquiring an additional 450,695 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,857,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,540,727,000 after purchasing an additional 308,740 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $214.24 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $267.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.60 and its 200-day moving average is $170.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.79 billion, a PE ratio of 123.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.54.

In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,548.33. The trade was a 24.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total value of $4,107,972.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,686,940.60. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,676 shares of company stock worth $16,124,589. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

