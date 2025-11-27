Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 10,384 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 214,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.2% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $34,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $148.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $346.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $144.09 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.91.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 3,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $491,246.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,402,333.72. This trade represents a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $1,778,655.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 319,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,703,248.36. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 31,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,768,692 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

