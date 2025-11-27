Korea Investment CORP Acquires 20,223 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,361,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.6% of Korea Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $252,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in AbbVie by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 81,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,053,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its stake in AbbVie by 12.2% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Daiwa America raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.85.

ABBV opened at $227.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.27. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.39 and a 52-week high of $244.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.20 billion, a PE ratio of 108.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 524.24%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

