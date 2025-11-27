Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $302.65 Million Holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

Findlay Park Partners LLP cut its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,896,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the quarter. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C comprises about 3.1% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C were worth $302,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,694,000 after purchasing an additional 126,501 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,916,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,301,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 15.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,103,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,348,000 after buying an additional 150,295 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,046,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,309,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 640,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,964,000 after acquiring an additional 45,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C news, Director Chase Carey sold 109,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $11,189,267.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 93,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,546,679.08. The trade was a 53.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $89,979.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,456.20. This trade represents a 33.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,225 shares of company stock worth $20,643,122. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $95.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.62 and a beta of 0.46. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a 1 year low of $75.26 and a 1 year high of $109.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.29.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FWONK

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Company Profile

(Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWONK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.