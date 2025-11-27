GM Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,412 Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 103.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 439.1% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of COF stock opened at $217.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $138.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.81, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.00 and a 200-day moving average of $212.14. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.22 and a 12-month high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 135.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $9,583,056.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 73,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,026.60. The trade was a 37.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.41, for a total value of $438,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,169,993.26. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,013 shares of company stock valued at $61,045,903. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $266.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. HSBC lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

