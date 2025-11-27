Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 28,500 Shares of Ferguson plc $FERG

Findlay Park Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 790,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the quarter. Ferguson comprises about 1.8% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $172,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ferguson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,341,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,692,000 after acquiring an additional 173,128 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,687,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,977,000 after purchasing an additional 27,312 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,818,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,576,000 after purchasing an additional 827,355 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ferguson by 65.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,454,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,740,000 after buying an additional 1,755,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Ferguson by 39.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,255,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,830,000 after buying an additional 1,201,493 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ferguson

In other news, CFO William Brundage sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,279,864.92. This trade represents a 5.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James A. Paisley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.97, for a total value of $710,910.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,211 shares in the company, valued at $523,940.67. The trade was a 57.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,264 shares of company stock worth $6,853,349. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Price Performance

FERG opened at $253.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.23. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $256.93. The company has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 35.21%.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 35.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FERG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ferguson from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.75.

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

Read More

