Kiltearn Partners LLP Has $11.83 Million Holdings in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Kiltearn Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for approximately 2.4% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $11,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South increased its stake in Sysco by 3.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.2% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Sysco Stock Up 0.1%

SYY opened at $75.99 on Thursday. Sysco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.94 and its 200 day moving average is $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 112.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $77,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,581. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

