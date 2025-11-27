Global Retirement Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 29.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 279,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after buying an additional 175,809 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 28.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 343,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,307,000 after buying an additional 76,841 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 58.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 478,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,900,000 after acquiring an additional 176,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 48,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $6,798,493.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 70,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,881,930.19. The trade was a 40.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total value of $48,761,477.28. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,970,272 shares of company stock valued at $505,742,993. Insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 10.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $128.20 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $153.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.48 and its 200-day moving average is $106.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.42.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.