MAI Capital Management Acquires 202 Shares of Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap-On by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-On by 367.7% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap-On in the first quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-On in the first quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Snap-On during the 1st quarter valued at $946,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-On alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.28, for a total transaction of $1,292,119.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,093.76. This represents a 59.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Snap-On from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Snap-On from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNA

Snap-On Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SNA stock opened at $340.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Snap-On Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.81 and a 12-month high of $373.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $339.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.28.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.12. Snap-On had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-On Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $2.44 dividend. This is a boost from Snap-On’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.14. This represents a $9.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.18%.

Snap-On Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.