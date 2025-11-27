Swiss National Bank Has $15.13 Million Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $CBSH

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 243,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $15,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 191.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $46,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 292.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $53.76 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $71.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.01.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 2nd. The 1.05-1 split was recently announced. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, December 1st.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $448.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.04 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 26.48%.Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

