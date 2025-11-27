Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter worth approximately $33,389,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 100.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,246,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,456 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 449.9% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 17,627 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 130.2% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 291,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,372,000 after buying an additional 167,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv stock opened at $172.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.87. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $202.45.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $162.00) on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $937,810.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,444. The trade was a 57.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,873.52. This represents a 77.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

