GM Advisory Group LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $6,344,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 77.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 10,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM opened at $290.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $289.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $311.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.9678 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

