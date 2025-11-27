GM Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,156 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,197,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004,975 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,621,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10,809.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,095,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,213,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,797 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $114.93 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $120.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $484.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.28.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

