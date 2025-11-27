Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Medpace were worth $15,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Medpace by 1.5% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 3.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 64.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 24.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medpace news, Director Robert O. Kraft sold 6,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.85, for a total transaction of $3,830,453.20. Following the sale, the director owned 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,011.05. This trade represents a 88.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.35, for a total transaction of $1,771,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,100. This represents a 33.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 346,963 shares of company stock worth $203,105,238 in the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medpace Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $606.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $556.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.30. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.05 and a 12 month high of $626.26.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.49 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 91.88% and a net margin of 18.36%.Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird set a $613.00 target price on Medpace in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial set a $555.00 price target on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $575.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $487.18.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

