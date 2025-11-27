GM Advisory Group LLC Has $22.37 Million Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

GM Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 57.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 202,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,276 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $22,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $118,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

SHV stock opened at $110.42 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.91 and a 52 week high of $110.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3705 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

