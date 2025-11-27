S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 103.3% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $496.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $427.14 and a one year high of $579.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $489.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $516.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 27.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.