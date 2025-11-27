Swiss National Bank Has $14.75 Million Stock Holdings in Maplebear Inc. $CART

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $14,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Maplebear by 35.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Maplebear by 123.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maplebear during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 2,288.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Maplebear from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Maplebear from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maplebear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

In related news, Director Fidji Simo sold 7,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $337,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 573,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,141,071.10. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $137,762.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 427,523 shares in the company, valued at $16,609,268.55. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,482 in the last 90 days. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CART opened at $42.20 on Thursday. Maplebear Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average is $43.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Maplebear had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Maplebear’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

