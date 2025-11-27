Swiss National Bank Sells 3,700 Shares of Nextpower Inc. $NXT

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 274,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Nextpower were worth $14,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Nextpower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Nextpower in the first quarter valued at $423,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Nextpower during the 1st quarter worth about $1,061,000. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextpower in the 1st quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nextpower in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.
Nextpower Stock Up 0.7%
Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $90.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.18 and its 200 day moving average is $70.51. Nextpower Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $112.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on NXT shares. Citigroup raised Nextpower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nextpower from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nextpower from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $99.00 price target on shares of Nextpower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Nextpower in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.76.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $918,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,967.45. The trade was a 37.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles D. Boynton sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $302,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 295,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,830,915.39. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 67,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,201 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
About Nextpower
Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, an energy solutions company, provides solar trackers and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
