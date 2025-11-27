Summit Global Investments Makes New $302,000 Investment in Graham Corporation $GHM

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Graham by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 45.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 675.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Graham by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Trading Up 0.6%

GHM stock opened at $57.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $628.70 million, a P/E ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 0.97. Graham Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $64.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Graham had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 6.43%.The business had revenue of $66.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 million. Graham has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Graham Corporation will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Graham in a research report on Tuesday. Noble Financial cut Graham from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Graham Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

Further Reading

