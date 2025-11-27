Summit Global Investments Takes $268,000 Position in Avista Corporation $AVA

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 2.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Avista by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avista by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVA shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $42.00 price target on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Avista to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Avista from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Insider Activity at Avista

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $50,196.24. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $308,227.68. This trade represents a 14.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Alden Cox acquired 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $130,504.05. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 9,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,108.95. This trade represents a 58.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of Avista stock opened at $41.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.00. Avista Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.39.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Avista had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 9.13%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Avista has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.520-2.720 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avista Corporation will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Avista’s payout ratio is 83.40%.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Articles

