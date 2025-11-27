Swiss National Bank Has $18.31 Million Stake in Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 28.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 663,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $18,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $29.46.

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA stock opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.97. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $48.92.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $1.64. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.29 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 139.61% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

