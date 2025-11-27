Summit Global Investments Buys New Shares in Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,016,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,029,000 after acquiring an additional 781,681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 11.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,080,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,120,000 after purchasing an additional 733,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 4.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,422,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,397,000 after purchasing an additional 243,611 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 267.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,506 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 7.3% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,737,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,327,000 after purchasing an additional 255,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Francis Hondal purchased 3,343 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $50,111.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 21,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,094.46. This trade represents a 18.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Voskuil bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $300,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,925 shares in the company, valued at $510,232. This represents a 143.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders bought 33,513 shares of company stock worth $500,442. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE BBWI opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.83. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $41.87.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 9.88%.The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Bath & Body Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.870- EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.700- EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.