Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Permian Resources Corporation $PR

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,153,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $15,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 70.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 490,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 202,026 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the second quarter valued at $871,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 12.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 7.5% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 22,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Permian Resources by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,963,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133,354 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Permian Resources Price Performance

PR stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. Permian Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $67,398.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,555.49. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $67,431.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 91,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,467.10. This trade represents a 4.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

