Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $17,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $168.06 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.00 and a 12-month high of $179.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.12 and a 200 day moving average of $135.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $261.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.16 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,730. This trade represents a 20.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 43,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $7,422,764.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,216,954 shares in the company, valued at $723,081,102.38. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,817,447 shares of company stock worth $254,851,554 in the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Benchmark raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.44.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

