NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein restated their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,MarketScreener reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.19.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $180.26 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 626 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $112,316.92. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,240.64. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,252,203 shares of company stock worth $583,255,504 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 50,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,848,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.7% during the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,560,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 42,746 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.