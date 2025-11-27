Summit Global Investments Acquires New Position in Phreesia, Inc. $PHR

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 6.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,046,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,786,000 after acquiring an additional 63,146 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Phreesia by 6.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 0.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,524,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,057 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Phreesia by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHR. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Phreesia from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Phreesia from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average is $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.84 and a beta of 0.74.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 5.35%.The business had revenue of $117.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Phreesia has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $41,019.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 112,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,511.12. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Roberts sold 1,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $42,215.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 724,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,859.64. This represents a 0.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 26,174 shares of company stock worth $603,835 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

