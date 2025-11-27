HP (NYSE:HPQ) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Citigroup

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the computer maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research raised HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.69.

HP Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of HPQ opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.38. HP has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.The business had revenue of $14.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.810 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $920,471.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80.55. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $506,133.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711.72. This represents a 99.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 0.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,952 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter worth $3,529,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in HP by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 799,355 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $21,767,000 after purchasing an additional 33,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

