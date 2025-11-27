Summit Global Investments Takes Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 115.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.76. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

