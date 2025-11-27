Northwest Natural Gas Company $NWN Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lessened its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,608 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Northwest Natural Gas were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWN. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 1.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Northwest Natural Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Northwest Natural Gas by 93,572.4% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 27,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northwest Natural Gas alerts:

Northwest Natural Gas Stock Performance

NWN opened at $49.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.57. Northwest Natural Gas Company has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $49.63.

Northwest Natural Gas Increases Dividend

Northwest Natural Gas ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $164.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.66 million. Northwest Natural Gas had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 8.34%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. Research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Gas Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.4925 per share. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Northwest Natural Gas’s payout ratio is 78.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Northwest Natural Gas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Northwest Natural Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Northwest Natural Gas from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Northwest Natural Gas

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Hugo Anderson sold 10,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $472,905.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 51,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,490. The trade was a 16.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,934,461. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural Gas

(Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.