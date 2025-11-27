Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,114 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,251 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $1,343,180.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 117,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,057,499.72. The trade was a 6.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.4%

STLD stock opened at $166.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.54 and a 200-day moving average of $137.18. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $167.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.39%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

Get Our Latest Report on STLD

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.