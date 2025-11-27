Summit Global Investments Invests $227,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $10,264,000. Forum Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 31,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 28,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock opened at $290.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $296.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.26.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.