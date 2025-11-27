XTX Topco Ltd Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. $GBCI

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,314 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,240 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,993,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,957,000 after acquiring an additional 59,421 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,352,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,799,000 after purchasing an additional 73,756 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.8% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,121,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,320,000 after purchasing an additional 80,725 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.3% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 675,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,555 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,220,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Glacier Bancorp news, CFO Ron J. Copher acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.17 per share, for a total transaction of $98,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 96,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,092.42. This trade represents a 2.55% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall M. Chesler acquired 2,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.91 per share, with a total value of $99,697.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,422 shares in the company, valued at $303,634.02. The trade was a 48.89% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $364,484. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GBCI shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $42.67 on Thursday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.76 and a 12-month high of $59.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 14.99%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 64.71%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

