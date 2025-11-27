Joan Hooper Sells 948 Shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) CFO Joan Hooper sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $91,491.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,439,413.46. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $98.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.11 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $581.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.49 million. Itron had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.940 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Itron from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Oppenheimer set a $145.00 target price on Itron and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Baird R W downgraded Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Johnson Rice lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $137.00) on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Itron in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Itron by 125.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Itron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

