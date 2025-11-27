XTX Topco Ltd Has $2.43 Million Position in Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 152.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 225.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 44.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 205.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $70.63 on Thursday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $83.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.18 and a 200-day moving average of $71.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.55%.Voya Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

