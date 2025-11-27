News Corporation $NWSA Shares Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 197.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,185 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in News were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 37.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in News in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in News by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in News by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of News by 199.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,033,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,120,000 after purchasing an additional 688,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NWSA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of News in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of News from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of News from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.70 target price on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.95.

Shares of NWSA opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.15. News Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $31.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. News had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 13.80%.The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

