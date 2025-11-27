SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd cut its stake in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock opened at $194.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.57. SBA Communications Corporation has a 1 year low of $185.45 and a 1 year high of $245.16. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.09. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 31.19%.The company had revenue of $732.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $235.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $265.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.06.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

