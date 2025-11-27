Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO Shares Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,473 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 650.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,098,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,908,000 after purchasing an additional 952,419 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,172,000 after buying an additional 66,339 shares in the last quarter. Situational Awareness LP acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth $71,192,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 12.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 489,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,385,000 after acquiring an additional 54,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 76.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 482,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,517,000 after acquiring an additional 208,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.25.

ONTO stock opened at $140.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.88 and a 1 year high of $228.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.02.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $218.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.23 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 19.29%.Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Onto Innovation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.330 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

