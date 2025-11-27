Summit Global Investments Takes Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF $CGCP

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGCP. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 190.2% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter.
Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%
CGCP stock opened at $22.87 on Thursday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12-month low of $21.74 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.56.
Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile
The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.
