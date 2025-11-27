XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Position in QuantumScape Corporation $QS

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 372,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 456.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,759,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,168 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,351,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,064,000 after buying an additional 2,911,362 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in QuantumScape by 1,005.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,982,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,323,000 after buying an additional 1,803,196 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 12.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,914,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,475,000 after buying an additional 768,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at $2,819,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
QuantumScape Trading Up 2.0%
QuantumScape stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. QuantumScape Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 21.14, a current ratio of 21.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 4.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded QuantumScape to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday. HSBC cut QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.81.
Insider Transactions at QuantumScape
In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $3,319,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,420,054 shares in the company, valued at $21,428,614.86. This represents a 13.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 157,180 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $1,446,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 348,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,943.20. The trade was a 31.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,354,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,479,214 in the last ninety days. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
QuantumScape Company Profile
QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
