XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. $CRK

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 94,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 79.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,155,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,507,000 after acquiring an additional 513,190 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 67.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,107,000 after buying an additional 437,476 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at about $8,719,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 588,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,271,000 after acquiring an additional 389,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $5,127,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRK shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Comstock Resources Stock Up 1.5%

Comstock Resources stock opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.32 and a beta of 0.24.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $449.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

