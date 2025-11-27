IonQ, Inc. $IONQ Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in IonQ were worth $18,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in IonQ by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in IonQ by 2,034.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in IonQ during the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Stock Performance

Shares of IONQ stock opened at $46.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.59. IonQ, Inc. has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $84.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.73.

Insider Activity at IonQ

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.14). The firm had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.99 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 127.06% and a negative net margin of 1,836.32%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 221.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. IonQ has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.81 per share, for a total transaction of $109,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,413 shares in the company, valued at $351,496.53. This trade represents a 45.32% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 8,773 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $443,211.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,266.72. This represents a 18.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 213,622 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,896 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of IonQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IonQ from $32.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

