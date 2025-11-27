Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,767 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $15,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 70.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 24.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 24,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC opened at $134.70 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $141.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.93 and a 200-day moving average of $128.39.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 6th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

WTFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.92.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

