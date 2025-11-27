5,286 Shares in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF $JIRE Bought by Stevens Capital Partners

Stevens Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JIRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 183.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,061,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,567 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,704,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,629,000 after purchasing an additional 192,582 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,621,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,745,000 after purchasing an additional 840,152 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,413,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,026,000 after buying an additional 48,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,411,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,864,000 after buying an additional 325,981 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JIRE opened at $74.84 on Thursday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $76.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.82.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

