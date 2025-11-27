Korea Investment CORP Has $111.18 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $111,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 26.1% in the second quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,033.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $103.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,201.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,356.16. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,646.00 and a 1-year high of $2,645.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.88 by ($1.56). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,975.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,848.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MercadoLibre

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.